Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 85,939,849.62% -45.6% -38.7% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 248,220,080.40% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 53.85%. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 101.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 88.1% respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.