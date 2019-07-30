Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) EPS Estimated At $-0.53; Luminus Management Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding By $37.44 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 65.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 4.68M shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 2.45M shares with $21.31M value, down from 7.13 million last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 23.09M shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) to report $-0.53 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.51 EPS previously, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.’s analysts see 3.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 22,196 shares traded. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) has declined 10.84% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBMG News: 14/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRESENTATION TO RELEASE 48-WEEK DATA FROM PHASE l CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ALLOJOIN™ OFF-THE-SHELF ALLOGENEIC STEM CELL THERAPY FOR KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS; 16/03/2018 – CBMG SAYS WOMAC SCORES SHOWED CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT AT 48 WEEKS; 23/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP – STUDY SHOWED ALLOJOIN TO HAVE GOOD SAFETY TOLERANCE AND EARLY SIGNS OF EFFICACY IN PREVENTING CARTILAGE DETERIORATION; 16/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Positive 48-Week Clinical Data of AlloJoin™ Human Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Progenito; 06/03/2018 Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress; 06/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – HAD WORKING CAPITAL OF $20.9 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $38.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 08/05/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 08/05/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Among 2 analysts covering Cellular Biomedicine Gr (NASDAQ:CBMG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cellular Biomedicine Gr had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company has market cap of $263.43 million. It focuses on developing and marketing cell therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.92, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 90.94% more from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 382,802 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 15,700 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 1,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Alyeska Investment Gp Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Gp owns 0% invested in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) for 7,400 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 653,715 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Geode Management Limited Liability has 132,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 21,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gramercy Funds Limited Liability Company has 2.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Synovus Finance owns 588 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hartford holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd invested in 21,223 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 420,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ser Automobile Association owns 1.88 million shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 86,139 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 432,123 shares. Whittier Comm has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 189 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 6,773 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 10.28 million shares. Two Sigma Limited holds 13,107 shares.

Luminus Management Llc increased Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 737,470 shares to 1.23M valued at $35.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) stake by 123,953 shares and now owns 162,600 shares. Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RIG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.