Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1190.63 N/A -2.21 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 32 39.09 N/A -5.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a beta of 3.12 and its 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 92.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 78%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.