Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Since Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1588.27 N/A -2.21 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 243.16 N/A -2.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 167.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 118.80% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average price target of $27. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 57.29% and its average price target is $85.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.