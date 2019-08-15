Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparing side by side

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1689.65 N/A -2.21 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 26.66 N/A -5.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a beta of 2.67 and its 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 111.60% at a $27 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 64.71% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.