Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1784.99 N/A -2.21 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 60.18 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 100.30% and an $27 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 36.3%. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.