Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Contrasting side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1719.96 N/A -2.21 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta, while its volatility is 167.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 118.80%. Competitively the consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1.91% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 85.61%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.14%. Comparatively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.