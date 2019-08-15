Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparing side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1689.65 N/A -2.21 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 111.60% at a $27 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 9.7%. Insiders held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 6.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.