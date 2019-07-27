Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparison side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1201.85 N/A -2.21 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 53.09 N/A 0.10 54.08

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 212.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.12 beta. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 5.27 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival PLx Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 90.37% at a $26.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.