Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparison side by side

Since Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1636.68 N/A -2.21 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1132.78 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a beta of 2.67 and its 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 118.45% at a $27 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 25.8% respectively. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.