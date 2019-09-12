Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1620.33 N/A -2.21 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.16 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.67 shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.51% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average target price of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.