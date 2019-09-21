Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1888.72 N/A -2.21 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.67 beta means Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility is 167.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.39% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with consensus target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 57.5% respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Competitively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.