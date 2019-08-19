Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Contrasting side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1784.99 N/A -2.21 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.64 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 100.30% and an $27 average price target. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average price target and a 103.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.