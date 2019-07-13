Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1205.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 89.83% at a $26.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.