Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Contrasting side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1784.99 N/A -2.21 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.37 N/A -0.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.67 beta. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 100.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.