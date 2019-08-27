Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1477.45 N/A -2.21 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 167.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 141.94% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.