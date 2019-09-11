Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1680.60 N/A -2.21 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, AVROBIO Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 107.85% and an $27 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.