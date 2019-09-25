Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparison side by side

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1873.71 N/A -2.21 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 19.57 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.67 and it happens to be 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 62.54% at a $23 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 63.82%. The data provided earlier shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.