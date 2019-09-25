Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1979.64 N/A -2.21 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.67. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 53.85% at a $23 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 9.1% respectively. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.