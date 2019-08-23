Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Contrasting side by side

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1563.85 N/A -2.21 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.18 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.67 beta. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 128.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.