Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1203.58 N/A -2.21 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65 4.76 N/A 1.30 53.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a beta of 3.12 and its 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 90.10% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with consensus target price of $26.5. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus target price and a -8.77% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 82.7%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.7% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.