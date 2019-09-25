Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1873.71 N/A -2.21 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.15 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta, while its volatility is 167.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Altimmune Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Altimmune Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.