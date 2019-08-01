Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) Analysts See $-0.53 EPS; Orthopediatrics (KIDS) SI Increased By 1.56%

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) had an increase of 1.56% in short interest. KIDS’s SI was 442,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.56% from 435,300 shares previously. With 47,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s short sellers to cover KIDS’s short positions. The SI to Orthopediatrics Corp’s float is 5.87%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 48,906 shares traded. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has risen 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIDS News: 09/04/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Sponsorship of 2018 EPOS Meeting and Lunch Symposium; 22/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces PediFlex™ Advanced Surgical System; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 4Q Loss/Shr $4.35; 10/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Supports Third Medical Mission with World Pediatric Project; 07/03/2018 ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP KIDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22 PCT; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 22%; 04/05/2018 – EY Announces OrthoPediatrics as Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Midwest; 07/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics is a Double Diamond Sponsor for 2018 POSNA Meeting; 14/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for its 25th Surgical System, Pediatric Nailing Platform |FEMUR; 14/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

Analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) to report $-0.53 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.51 EPS previously, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.’s analysts see 3.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 28,152 shares traded. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) has declined 34.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CBMG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBMG); 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE – PRIMARY END POINT SHOWED A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT AT 12 WEEKS POST ALLOJOIN CELL THERAPY, CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT AT 48 WEEKS; 06/03/2018 Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – TO DATE, NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO ALLOJOIN THERAPY HAVE BEEN REPORTED; 23/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Sees Positive Phase I Clinical Trial in China for AlloJoin for Knee Osteoarthritis; 16/03/2018 – CBMG SAYS WOMAC SCORES SIG IMPROVEMENT AT 12 WKS POST ALLOJOIN; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE – DE-PRIORITIZING U.S. ALLOJOIN OPERATION & CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE PROJECT TERMINATED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 14; 06/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – HAD WORKING CAPITAL OF $20.9 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $38.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE – COMMON SIDE EFFECTS WERE TEMPORARY LOCAL REACTIONS INCLUDING SORENESS, SWELLING AT INJECTION SITE IN STUDY

More notable recent Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 25% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cellular Biomedicine readies equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces First Patient Dosing in Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD20 CAR-T for Lymphoma in China – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cellular Biomedicine down 9% on pricing stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.92, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 90.94% more from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,400 were reported by American Intl Gp. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,998 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Platinum Invest Management invested 0.27% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 10,451 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street owns 177,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 3,354 shares. 1,728 were accumulated by Legal General Pcl. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 18,173 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG). Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 69,100 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cellular Biomedicine Gr (NASDAQ:CBMG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cellular Biomedicine Gr had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, June 25.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company has market cap of $265.16 million. It focuses on developing and marketing cell therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy.

More notable recent OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Study shows cute kids are YouTube clickbait, child advocates concerned – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genius Brands International Launches â€œKid Genius Plus!â€ on Dish; Now Available to Approximately 70% of All US Television Households – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Much Do Americans Spend on Summer Travel? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KOA Care Camps and Winnebago Industries Announce Partnership Connecting Kids and Families with Transformative Outdoor Camp Experiences – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. The company has market cap of $526.95 million. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education.

Among 2 analysts covering OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OrthoPediatrics has $5300 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 37.35% above currents $35.31 stock price. OrthoPediatrics had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.