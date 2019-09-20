Cellular Biomedicine Group I (CBMG) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Stake by $306,720; Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group I (CBMG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.33% . The hedge fund held 672,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.12 million, up from 653,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cellular Biomedicine Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 51,933 shares traded or 48.48% up from the average. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) has declined 34.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CBMG News: 14/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Upcoming Presentation to Release 48-Week Data from Phase I Clinical Trial for AlloJoin™; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP – STUDY SHOWED ALLOJOIN TO HAVE GOOD SAFETY TOLERANCE AND EARLY SIGNS OF EFFICACY IN PREVENTING CARTILAGE DETERIORATION; 08/05/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 23/03/2018 – Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE – DE-PRIORITIZING U.S. ALLOJOIN OPERATION & CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE PROJECT TERMINATED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 14; 16/03/2018 – CBMG SAYS WOMAC SCORES SHOWED CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT AT 48 WEEKS; 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE – COMMON SIDE EFFECTS WERE TEMPORARY LOCAL REACTIONS INCLUDING SORENESS, SWELLING AT INJECTION SITE IN STUDY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBMG); 16/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE – PRIMARY END POINT SHOWED A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT AT 12 WEEKS POST ALLOJOIN CELL THERAPY, CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT AT 48 WEEKS; 14/03/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRESENTATION TO RELEASE 48-WEEK DATA FROM PHASE l CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ALLOJOIN™ OFF-THE-SHELF ALLOGENEIC STEM CELL THERAPY FOR KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 105,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37B, up from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 9.82M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

More notable recent Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cellular Biomedicine inks deal with Novartis for CAR-T cell therapy for patients in China – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Positive 48-Week Clinical Data of AlloJoinâ„¢ Human Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Progenitor Cell (haMPC) Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) China Phase I Trial – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) and GE Healthcare Life Sciences China Announce Strategic Partnership to Establish Joint Technology Laboratory to Develop Control Processes for the Manufacture of CAR-T and Stem Cell Therapies – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2017. More interesting news about Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) CEO Tony Liu on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cellular Biomedicine Group Appoints CAR-T Pioneer Dr. Stephan A. Grupp as Member of Scientific Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,698 shares to 7,680 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,117 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 641 shares to 77,050 shares, valued at $11.01B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,630 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

