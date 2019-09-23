Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 44.14 N/A -1.62 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectis S.A. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.69 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s consensus price target is $46.33, while its potential upside is 25.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.4% and 86.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cellectis S.A.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.