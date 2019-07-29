Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 39.27 N/A -1.62 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectis S.A. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cellectis S.A. and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectis S.A. and Teligent Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.10% for Cellectis S.A. with average price target of $38.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 83.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.