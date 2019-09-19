Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 46.13 N/A -1.62 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.69 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Cellectis S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.