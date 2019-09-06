Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 44.67 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectis S.A. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis S.A.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectis S.A. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 214.13% and an $38.67 average price target. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 736.12%. Based on the data shown earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.