Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 48.18 N/A -1.62 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.69 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.4% and 51.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.