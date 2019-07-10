Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 42.80 N/A -1.62 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.32 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. MannKind Corporation has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellectis S.A. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 128.14% for Cellectis S.A. with consensus target price of $38.67. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 188.31% and its consensus target price is $3.33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than MannKind Corporation

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.