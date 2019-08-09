Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 49.71 N/A -1.62 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.72 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectis S.A. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.69 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cellectis S.A. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 179.00% for Cellectis S.A. with average price target of $38.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.