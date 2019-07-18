Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Since Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 39.12 N/A -1.62 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 97 11.58 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectis S.A. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cellectis S.A. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cellectis S.A. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67

$38.67 is Cellectis S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 153.41%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 131.01% and its consensus price target is $161.13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.