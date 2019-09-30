Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 12 0.00 28.07M -1.62 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectis S.A. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Cellectis S.A. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 232,367,549.67% 0% 0% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,186,554,621.85% -31.5% -24.7%

Cellectis S.A.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectis S.A.

Cellectis S.A. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 55.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectis S.A. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.