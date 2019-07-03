Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 37.87 N/A -1.62 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 12.41 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flex Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Flex Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, with potential upside of 148.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Flex Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 13.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.