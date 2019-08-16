Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 45.54 N/A -1.62 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.12 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. Its rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Cellectis S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectis S.A. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A. has a 229.11% upside potential and an average target price of $38.67. Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential downside of -12.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectis S.A. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 47.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.