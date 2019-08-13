Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 50.25 N/A -1.62 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cellectis S.A. has a 192.51% upside potential and an average price target of $38.67. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 714.39%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cellectis S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 69.6%. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has stronger performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.