Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

This is a contrast between Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 35.15 N/A -1.62 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellectis S.A. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis S.A.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectis S.A. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$38.67 is Cellectis S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 181.44%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 145.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.