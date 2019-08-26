Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 46.59 N/A -1.62 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.37 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Aytu BioScience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellectis S.A. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.69 beta indicates that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.59 beta is the reason why it is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cellectis S.A. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A. has a consensus price target of $38.67, and a 218.53% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.4% and 45.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.