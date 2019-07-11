Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 43.41 N/A -1.62 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.17 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectis S.A. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellectis S.A. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, with potential upside of 128.95%. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 220.00% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Cellectis S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 72.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.