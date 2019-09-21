Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 42.63 N/A -1.62 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cellectis S.A. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellectis S.A. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 268.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 14.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.