Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 49.69 N/A -1.62 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.20 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectis S.A. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis S.A. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cellectis S.A. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Cellectis S.A. has an average price target of $38.67, and a 189.66% upside potential. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 142.04% and its consensus price target is $35.75. Based on the data shown earlier, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 45.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.