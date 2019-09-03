Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Touches $11.58 Low on Sep, 3; BANKINTER SA MADRID REGISTERED SHARES S (BKIMF) Shorts Lowered By 0.82%

The stock of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $11.00 target or 5.00% below today’s $11.58 share price. This indicates more downside for the $488.66 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $24.43 million less. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 46,514 shares traded. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 51.27% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 04/04/2018 – CELLECTIS FOLLOW-ON OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00 PER ADS; 05/04/2018 – Cellectis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dr. Mathieu Simon to Retire as Cellectis’ Chief Operating Officer; Elsy Boglioli Named as Successor; 13/03/2018 – Cellectis: Mathieu Simon to Retire as Cellectis’ Oper Chief; 10/04/2018 – Cellectis Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering; 02/05/2018 – CELLECTIS FILES IND FOR UCART22 IN ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT TO SPEED DEVELOPMENT; 13/03/2018 – DR. MATHIEU SIMON TO RETIRE AS CELLECTIS’ CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; ELSY BOGLIOLI NAMED AS SUCCESSOR; 21/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A.: Calyxt Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Loss/Shr 71c

BANKINTER SA MADRID REGISTERED SHARES S (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had a decrease of 0.82% in short interest. BKIMF’s SI was 1.41 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.82% from 1.42 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 14099 days are for BANKINTER SA MADRID REGISTERED SHARES S (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)’s short sellers to cover BKIMF’s short positions. It closed at $5.89 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking services and products for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The firm offers private banking services, including various funds; personal and corporate banking services; retail banking services, including salary accounts; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital market, and structured and alternative financing services, as well as property financing services; and guarantees, import and export letters of credit, and medium and long-term structured finance services, as well as equities, asset management and specialized advisory, and delegated management services.

