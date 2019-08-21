Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Reaches $12.85 After 5.00% Up Move; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered By $6.48 Billion Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position

The stock of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 71,744 shares traded. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 51.27% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Rev $10.3M; 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT IN AML TO ACCELERATE; 08/03/2018 Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 13/03/2018 – DR. MATHIEU SIMON TO RETIRE AS CELLECTIS’ CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; ELSY BOGLIOLI NAMED AS SUCCESSOR; 21/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A.: Calyxt Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 03/04/2018 – Cellectis and Allogene Therapeutics Intend to Continue Strategic Cancer Immunotherapy Collaboration to Accelerate Development; 13/03/2018 – Dr. Mathieu Simon to Retire as Cellectis’ Chief Operating Officer; Elsy Boglioli Named as Successor; 07/05/2018 – CELLECTIS SA QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.39; 03/04/2018 – CELLECTIS & ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INTEND TO CONTINUE STRATEGIC; 10/05/2018 – Cellectis to Present Data at the 2018 ASGCT Annual MeetingThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $543.81 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $13.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLLS worth $27.19 million more.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 52,865 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.73M shares with $212.61 billion value, down from 1.79 million last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $56.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.29. About 888,241 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) stake by 2,661 shares to 18,619 valued at $483.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lumentum Holdings Inc stake by 4,786 shares and now owns 58,731 shares. Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was raised too.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC expands ATM access at 7-Eleven stores across the country – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,801 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,640 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 75,700 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.17% or 6,972 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa reported 200,832 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 714 were accumulated by Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Liability Co invested 0.38% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rampart Investment Mgmt has 14,177 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 519,628 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Co owns 4,300 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 0.74% or 28,272 shares. Savant Cap Limited invested in 3,225 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Provident Trust owns 7.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.55M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 15.80% above currents $126.29 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $144 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PNC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cellectis EPS misses by $0.29, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company has market cap of $543.81 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Therapeutics and Plants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CLL.