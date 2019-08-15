Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Reaches $11.74 1 Year Low; Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) Sentiment Is 1.4

The stock of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.92 target or 7.00% below today’s $11.74 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $517.64M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $10.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $36.23 million less. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 137,379 shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 51.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 13/03/2018 – DR. MATHIEU SIMON TO RETIRE AS CELLECTIS’ COO; ELSY BOGLIOLI; 13/03/2018 – CELLECTIS NAMED ELSY BOGLIOLI COO; 11/04/2018 – Flush with a $164M raise, Cellectis ups its bet on CAR-T and gene editing programs $CLLS @AmberTongPW; 22/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. : Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 Million Public Offering; 03/04/2018 – CELLECTIS AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INTEND TO CONTINUE STRATEGIC CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALLOGENEIC OFF-THE-SHELF CAR T THERAPIES; 09/03/2018 – Cellectis: Monthly Information on Share Capital and Company Voting Rights; 04/04/2018 – CELLECTIS FOLLOW-ON OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00 PER ADS; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: UCART19 Data Will Be Presented at EBMT Meeting March 21; 27/03/2018 – Cellectis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Cellectis: Elsy Boglioli Named as Successor to COO Pos

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc (INF) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 14 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold their stakes in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.92 million shares, down from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 32,036 shares traded. Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) has risen 4.22% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. for 465,486 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 81,008 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Round Table Services Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 18,900 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,498 shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 High-Yield Infrastructure Equity Plays That Are Beating The Market Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Changes to Portfolio Management Team for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Global Infrastructure Fund At A 8.58% Distribution Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Declaration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $174.74 million. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector.

More notable recent Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cellectis EPS misses by $0.29, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cellectis Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Six Months 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company has market cap of $517.64 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Therapeutics and Plants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CLL.