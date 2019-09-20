Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Reaches $11.56 52-Week Low; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)

The stock of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.64 target or 8.00% below today’s $11.56 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $484.94M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $10.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $38.80 million less. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 90,761 shares traded. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 51.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 13/03/2018 – DR. MATHIEU SIMON TO RETIRE AS CELLECTIS’ CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; ELSY BOGLIOLI NAMED AS SUCCESSOR; 07/05/2018 – CELLECTIS SA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.71; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: UCART19 Data Will Be Presented at EBMT Meeting March 21; 21/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A.: Calyxt Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 39c; 13/03/2018 – Cellectis: Elsy Boglioli Named as Successor to COO Pos; 07/05/2018 – CELLECTIS SA QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.39; 13/03/2018 – CELLECTIS NAMED ELSY BOGLIOLI COO; 11/04/2018 – Flush with a $164M raise, Cellectis ups its bet on CAR-T and gene editing programs $CLLS @AmberTongPW; 10/04/2018 – CELLECTIS REPORTS CLOSING OF FOLLOW-ON OFFERING

Analysts await Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, down 31.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Cellectis S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% EPS growth.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company has market cap of $484.94 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Therapeutics and Plants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CLL.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 914,124 shares traded or 52.57% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Ambarella, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 1,969 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 31,338 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paw Cap reported 40,000 shares. Wasatch Advsr reported 321,570 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0% or 17,143 shares in its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Llc has invested 0.31% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 2,250 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 9,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 4,961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 32,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 138,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P reported 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 135,743 shares.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.