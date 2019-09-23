Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Reaches $11.17 After 5.00% Down Move; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position By $104.65 Million

The stock of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 119,576 shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 51.27% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 13/03/2018 – DR. MATHIEU SIMON TO RETIRE AS CELLECTIS’ COO; ELSY BOGLIOLI; 11/04/2018 – Flush with a $164M raise, Cellectis ups its bet on CAR-T and gene editing programs $CLLS @AmberTongPW; 01/05/2018 – Harvard’s Wyss Institute Partners with Cellectis to Recode the Human Genome; 29/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. Reports 70.6% Stake In Calyxt; 13/03/2018 – DR. MATHIEU SIMON TO RETIRE AS CELLECTIS’ CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; ELSY BOGLIOLI NAMED AS SUCCESSOR; 04/04/2018 – Cellectis Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering; 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 39c; 03/04/2018 – CELLECTIS AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INTEND TO CONTINUE STRATEGIC CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALLOGENEIC OFF-THE-SHELF CAR T THERAPIES; 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT IN AML TO ACCELERATE; 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT TO SPEED DEVELOPMENTThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $491.82M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $10.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLLS worth $24.59 million less.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 23.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 742,167 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2.43M shares with $342.20M value, down from 3.17M last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $17.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 261,362 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Analysts await Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, down 31.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Cellectis S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% EPS growth.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company has market cap of $491.82 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Therapeutics and Plants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CLL.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.49 million for 22.01 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Lp invested 0.3% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 11,697 shares. Rothschild And Commerce Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 135,238 shares. Oppenheimer And Com accumulated 7,745 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 117,188 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 26,086 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Stephens Ar reported 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 14,197 are owned by Amica Mutual Insur Company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd reported 13,048 shares. Inv Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 0% or 137 shares. Fmr Lc reported 2.66M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,632 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 295 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -3.74% below currents $154.09 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4.

