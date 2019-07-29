Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) EPS Estimated At $-0.61; PLAYERS NETWORK THE (PNTV) SI Decreased By 99.83%

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 258.82% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Cellectis S.A.’s analysts see 69.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 7,344 shares traded. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 32.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 07/05/2018 – CELLECTIS SA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.71; 02/05/2018 – Cellectis Files IND for UCART22 in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL); 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT IN AML TO ACCELERATE; 04/04/2018 – Cellectis Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 39c; 03/04/2018 – Cellectis and Allogene Therapeutics lntend to Continue Strategic Cancer Immunotherapy Collaboration to Accelerate Development and Commercialization of Allogeneic Off-the-Shelf CAR T Therapies; 22/05/2018 – Cellectis: Approval of UCART123 Amendment in AML to Accelerate Clinical Development; 27/03/2018 – Cellectis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Cellectis to Present Data at the 2018 ASGCT Annual Meeting

PLAYERS NETWORK THE (OTCMKTS:PNTV) had a decrease of 99.83% in short interest. PNTV’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.83% from 57,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0287. About 2.22M shares traded or 60.07% up from the average. Players Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNTV) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Player's Network, Inc. , a diversified holding company, operates in the marijuana and media markets. The company has market cap of $19.46 million. PNTV owns approximately 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which has Nevada state-issued medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses. It currently has negative earnings. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts, which are used for cartridges, oils, and edibles.

