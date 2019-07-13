Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 39.98 N/A -1.62 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectis S.A. and Zogenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis S.A. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectis S.A. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cellectis S.A.’s consensus target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 139.00%. Competitively Zogenix Inc. has an average target price of $62.5, with potential upside of 32.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectis S.A. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. was more bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Zogenix Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.