Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 44.89 N/A -1.62 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 217.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.