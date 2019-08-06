Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 34.39 N/A -1.62 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.69 beta indicates that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectis S.A. and Kura Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 192.07% and an $38.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.